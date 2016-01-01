MYRIG Service
Specialized service center for repair of ASIC‑miners
Why the clients choose us
Free
diagnostics
You, do not pay for diagnostics, even if you refuse to repair
Transparent
repair
Payment only for work performed at previously agreed prices
Full
control
Comfortable personal office with information about the stages of repair, cost and delivery
Guarantee
of quality
Honest repair with a guarantee of 30 days for the work done and consumables
Qualified
engineers
A team of specialists with 5 years of experience, certified by BITMAIN
Corporate
service
Repair of any complexity and volume for corporate clients and data centers
The cost of repairing equipment
Payment is made only after the work has been completed
|Service
|Сost
|Complex diagnostics
Free
|Repair of Antminer T19, S19, S19 Pro hashboard
from
$89
|Repair of the APW12 power supply
from
$79
|Repair of Antminer S17, T17, S17 Pro, S17+, T17+, S17e, T17e hashboard
from
$35
|Repair of APW8, APW9, APW9+ power supplies
from
$25
|Repair of Antminer S15, T15 hashboard
from
$25
|Repair of Antminer S11 hashboard
from
$30
|Repair of Antminer S9, S9i, S9j, T9, T9+, R4 hashboard
from
$10
|Repair of Antminer S9k, S9se hashboard
from
$20
|Repair of Antminer control board
from
$20
|Repair of Bitmain power supplies
from
$15
|Repair of MYRIG power supplies
from
$15
|Software-based device and component recovery
from
$10
Delivery
All over the USA by transport companies UPS and FedEx
Payment
Cryptocurrency
Schedule
Monday to Friday
9 A.M. — 5 P.M. MST
9 A.M. — 5 P.M. MST
Main office
3700 Quebec St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80207, box 239
Have a miner that needs repair?
Leave a request for repair and our specialists will contact you in a short time