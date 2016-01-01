header.main
MYRIG Service

Specialized service center for repair of ASIC‑miners
fix_miner
+1 720 744 30 90
@myrigserviceusabot
fix_miner

Why the clients choose us

Free
diagnostics

You, do not pay for diagnostics, even if you refuse to repair

Transparent
repair

Payment only for work performed at previously agreed prices

Full
control

Comfortable personal office with information about the stages of repair, cost and delivery

Guarantee
of quality

Honest repair with a guarantee of 30 days for the work done and consumables

Qualified
engineers

A team of specialists with 5 years of experience, certified by BITMAIN

Corporate
service

Repair of any complexity and volume for corporate clients and data centers

The cost of repairing equipment

Payment is made only after the work has been completed
ServiceСost
Complex diagnostics
Free
Repair of Antminer T19, S19, S19 Pro hashboard
from
$89
Repair of the APW12 power supply
from
$79
Repair of Antminer S17, T17, S17 Pro, S17+, T17+, S17e, T17e hashboard
from
$35
Repair of APW8, APW9, APW9+ power supplies
from
$25
Repair of Antminer S15, T15 hashboard
from
$25
Repair of Antminer S11 hashboard
from
$30
Repair of Antminer S9, S9i, S9j, T9, T9+, R4 hashboard
from
$10
Repair of Antminer S9k, S9se hashboard
from
$20
Repair of Antminer control board
from
$20
Repair of Bitmain power supplies
from
$15
Repair of MYRIG power supplies
from
$15
Software-based device and component recovery
from
$10
Payment is made only after the work has been completed

Delivery

All over the USA by transport companies UPS and FedEx

Payment

Cryptocurrency

Schedule

Monday to Friday
9 A.M. — 5 P.M. MST

Main office

3700 Quebec St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80207, box 239

Have a miner that needs repair?

Leave a request for repair and our specialists will contact you in a short time

fix tools

Are there any more questions?

+1 720 744 30 90
@myrigserviceusabot

